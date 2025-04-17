Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8,935.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,637 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,022 shares of company stock worth $16,618,422. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

