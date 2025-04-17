Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 3,108.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

