Demars Financial Group LLC Has $210.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38,509.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $210,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.71 and a 200-day moving average of $395.04.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

