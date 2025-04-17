Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7,736.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,389 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
