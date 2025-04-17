Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %
DRMA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.17.
