Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

DRMA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

