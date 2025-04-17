Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHLGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 69,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

