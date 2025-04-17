DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.68 ($7.59) and last traded at €6.63 ($7.53). Approximately 1,497,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.39 ($7.26).
The stock has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.81 and its 200-day moving average is €4.75.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
