Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

