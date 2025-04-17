Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $163.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

