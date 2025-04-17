DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.05 ($2.33) and last traded at €2.01 ($2.28). 51,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.95 ($2.21).

DIC Asset Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

