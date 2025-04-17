Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

