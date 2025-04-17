Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,516 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 363,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

