Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Disco had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 28.36%.
Disco Price Performance
DSCSY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 136,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,886. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Disco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
