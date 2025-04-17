discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised discoverIE Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.13) to GBX 600 ($7.94) in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 569 ($7.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £551.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 472.50 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 788 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 552.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.02.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £65,280 ($86,406.35). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,064 ($1,408.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,175 shares of company stock worth $9,349,400. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

