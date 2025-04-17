Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

DOMO stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.28. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

