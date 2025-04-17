Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a 5.8% increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,374. The firm has a market cap of $644.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,219,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,964,023.05. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $100,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $36,449.02. This represents a 73.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

