Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 88.71%.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 283.74 ($3.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.60%.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria
