Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stake Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 962.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,044.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $326.40 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

