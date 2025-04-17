DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral Rating

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

