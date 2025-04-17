Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 169.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

