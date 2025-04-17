Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $73,906,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,454,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 874,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

