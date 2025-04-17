Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of DT opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after buying an additional 834,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,985,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

