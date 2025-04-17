EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 225,644 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

