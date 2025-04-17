EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.44. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.