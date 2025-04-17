EAM Investors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $84.67 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

