EAM Investors LLC Invests $1 Million in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $470.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.70. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

