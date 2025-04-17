EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. This represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,408,458. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

ACLX stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

