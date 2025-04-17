EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:FTK opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.87. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

