EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 1,260,683 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,034,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,345,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

