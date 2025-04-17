EAM Investors LLC Sells 51,785 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 368.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 126,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.80%.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.