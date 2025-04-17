EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Price Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $802.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.17. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Insider Activity

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMRX

About Chimerix

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.