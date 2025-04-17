Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 165,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 130,850.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 100.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,506. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

