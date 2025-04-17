EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 474,313 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,351,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

