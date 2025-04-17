Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 104,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,120,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 315,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 425,421 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,757 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 373,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after buying an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

