Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

