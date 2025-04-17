Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $663,195.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 137,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

