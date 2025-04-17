EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of EH stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.99. EHang has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

