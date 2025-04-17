Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.9 %

EA stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,290. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

