Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.82 and traded as high as C$30.17. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 668,969 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,010.36. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.