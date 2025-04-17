Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.83). Approximately 28,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 53,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.91).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 730.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.49. The company has a market capitalization of £299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Elixirr International

In other Elixirr International news, insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.82), for a total transaction of £1,999,998 ($2,653,573.04). 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

