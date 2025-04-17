Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Acquires $121,521.60 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $121,521.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,559,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,475,592. This represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,276 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $94,380.12.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,476 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $297,266.88.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,285 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $310,279.25.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

