EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Shares of EME stock opened at $382.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

