Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 802,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,427,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.