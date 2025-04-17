Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.52. 150,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 537,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Down 1.9 %

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.