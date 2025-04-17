Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.91. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 4,812,258 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $945.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,659.85. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $5,467,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $4,840,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

