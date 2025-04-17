Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 8,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,217. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
