Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 8,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,217. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

