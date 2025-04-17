Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 153,083 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EPD opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.