Equinox Partners Investment Ma Purchases 23,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,948,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,175.04. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTE opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

