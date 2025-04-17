Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.42.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.