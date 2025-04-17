Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

