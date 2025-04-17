Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 563,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

